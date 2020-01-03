Zacks: Analysts Expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Packaging Corp Of America posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Vertical Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Argus set a $118.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $82.53 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

