Zacks: Analysts Expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will post $507.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.65 million and the lowest is $502.00 million. Servicemaster Global reported sales of $457.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SERV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

SERV stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08.

In other news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Tobam bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

