Zacks: Analysts Expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will post sales of $224.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.99 million. Timkensteel posted sales of $406.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMST shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $352.29 million, a P/E ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 2.50. Timkensteel has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Timkensteel by 14.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Timkensteel by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Timkensteel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 132,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Timkensteel by 145.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Timkensteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

