Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.00 per share, with a total value of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,873,000 after buying an additional 79,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000.

USPH stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $148.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

