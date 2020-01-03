Zacks: Analysts Expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Wyndham Destinations reported sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

