Zacks: Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given $2.75 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 117.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 219,989 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 139.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 192,208 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 4,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,807. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

