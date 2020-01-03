Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post sales of $458.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.30 million and the lowest is $451.60 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $422.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $79.66.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

