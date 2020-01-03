Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. CSX posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. CSX has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $80.73.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in CSX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 268,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

