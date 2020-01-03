Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will post sales of $55.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $58.38 million. Mobileiron posted sales of $54.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year sales of $206.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $209.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $219.98 million, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $226.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mobileiron.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOBL shares. BidaskClub raised Mobileiron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 17.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 135.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 655,845 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 52.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 375.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 243,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mobileiron has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $528.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.