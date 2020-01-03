Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $163.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.34 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $153.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $624.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $624.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $722.92 million, with estimates ranging from $705.70 million to $740.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.60. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $2,863,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 418,260 shares in the company, valued at $63,040,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,056 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $151,293.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,362,363.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,056 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,348. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 91.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,615,000 after acquiring an additional 564,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,125.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,815,000 after acquiring an additional 478,967 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 233,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 167.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,518,000 after acquiring an additional 200,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after acquiring an additional 188,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

