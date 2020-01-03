Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce $4.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $4.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $15.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.26 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

NYSE JWN opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 41.69%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

