Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post $95.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.07 million. Novocure posted sales of $69.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full-year sales of $346.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $350.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $460.68 million, with estimates ranging from $435.90 million to $483.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novocure.

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Novocure stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. Novocure has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $98.70.

In related news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $6,384,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,463,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $361,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,977 shares of company stock worth $45,771,091 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 918.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 67,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 32,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novocure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.