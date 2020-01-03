Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Brokerages predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 870.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

PRA stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.