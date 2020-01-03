Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report sales of $80.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $81.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $319.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.80 million to $320.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $352.83 million, with estimates ranging from $339.80 million to $363.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,205 shares of company stock valued at $176,327 over the last ninety days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $902.15 million, a P/E ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

