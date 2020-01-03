Zacks: Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. Business First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFST. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. 4,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $331.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

