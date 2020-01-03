Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.19. 432,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,450. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, Director John Gary Potthoff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,707.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 303,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 263,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 100,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 141,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $940,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

