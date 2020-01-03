Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.38. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDUS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Securities started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Fidus Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 45,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

