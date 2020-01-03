Zacks: Brokerages Expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.10 Million

Analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce sales of $88.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.90 million. InterDigital Wireless reported sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full-year sales of $304.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.70 million to $305.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $321.55 million, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 113.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 4.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 11.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,661,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $74.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

