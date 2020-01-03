Zacks: Brokerages Expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.28 Million

Analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report $804.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $814.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $793.12 million. MAXIMUS posted sales of $664.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. MAXIMUS has a 52 week low of $64.43 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

In other MAXIMUS news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1,307.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,004 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

