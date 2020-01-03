Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MediciNova by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $289.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.20.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediciNova (MNOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.