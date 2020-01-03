Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Pinduoduo reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CLSA began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.30. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,810,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309,709 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 129.8% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,197,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth approximately $59,424,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Pinduoduo by 210.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,501,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,276 shares during the period. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Pinduoduo by 5,176.2% in the second quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,482,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,500 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

