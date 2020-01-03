Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.