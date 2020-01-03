Zacks: Brokerages Set $94.00 Target Price for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has improved by 11% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $94.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cantel Medical an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CMD traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.73. 1,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $63.47 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Analysts forecast that Cantel Medical will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Cantel Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 8.44%.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

