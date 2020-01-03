Zacks: Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lifetime Brands an industry rank of 241 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 14,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $94,647.30. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 5,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $32,811.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,078.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 237,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,217. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $152.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.57). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

