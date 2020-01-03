Zacks: PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.13 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PRGX Global an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research set a $9.00 target price on PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PRGX stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

