Zacks: SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB Financial Group an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 629,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

