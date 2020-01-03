Zacks: Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verb Technology an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Verb Technology stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 169.15%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

