ZB (ZB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $216.73 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.