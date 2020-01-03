ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $2,790.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002541 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00388518 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00074270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00111437 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001354 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

