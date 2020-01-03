Zcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.83 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00039822 BTC on major exchanges including TDAX, CoinExchange, Koinex and Indodax. Zcoin has a market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,352.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.01813872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.02992525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00571813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00680147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00062044 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023756 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,165,618 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, TDAX, Indodax, Binance, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Huobi and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

