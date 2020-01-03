ZCore Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $189,776.00 and $798.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $18.94 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,962,058 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39, $50.98, $33.94, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.