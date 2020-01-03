Zealium (NZL) Trading 33.9% Higher Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $10,316.00 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,952,210 coins and its circulating supply is 13,952,210 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.