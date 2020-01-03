Zel (ZEL) Hits Market Cap of $2.66 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $3.72 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00386589 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00073473 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00110462 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007049 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 88,226,150 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.