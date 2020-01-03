Zel (ZEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00386851 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00073120 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00108574 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006937 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000971 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 88,159,100 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

