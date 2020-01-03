ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0370 on Top Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057962 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037011 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00599102 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00235392 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084644 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001759 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

