Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will post sales of $227.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.40 million. Zendesk posted sales of $172.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $813.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.90 million to $815.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.40 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zendesk to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zendesk from $98.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $79.99 on Friday. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.20 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $51,685.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $3,721,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,206,082.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,291,193. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.