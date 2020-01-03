Zennies (ZENI) Trading Up 104.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Zennies has traded up 104.3% against the dollar. One Zennies coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Zennies has a market capitalization of $147,038.00 and approximately $3,090.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zennies alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Zennies

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone. Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone.

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zennies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zennies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.