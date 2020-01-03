ZENZO Market Capitalization Tops $164,261.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $164,261.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00185843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.01401141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,115,046 coins and its circulating supply is 11,199,054 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

