Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Achieves $540,254.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Zero has a total market cap of $540,254.00 and $342.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00386589 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00073473 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00110462 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000374 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,818,964 coins and its circulating supply is 7,731,776 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

