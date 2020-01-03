ZeuxCoin Reaches Market Cap of $802,353.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $802,353.00 and approximately $29,717.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.05865826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

