Zilla Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Zilla has a total market cap of $281,546.00 and $10,682.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilla has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01350886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

