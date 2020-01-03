Zilliqa Market Cap Reaches $44.21 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Tokenomy, Kucoin and Coinhub. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00186158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.01353149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120722 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,089,433,946 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,797,966,793 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Coinhub, Coinone, WazirX, DragonEX, Zebpay, DEx.top, DDEX, Radar Relay, Tokenomy, Hotbit, GOPAX, FCoin, Upbit, OOOBTC, Bitbns, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, UEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, BitMart, BitForex, Binance, Bithumb, Koinex, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx, OTCBTC, Korbit, BiteBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.