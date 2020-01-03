Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.12.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ZG traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $44.56. 430,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,544. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 259.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 431,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,682 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,464,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,434,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 320.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 82,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

