Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 27.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

ZBH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $149.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,386. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $151.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.6% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 346,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,839,000 after purchasing an additional 151,607 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 312.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

