ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) General Counsel Robert Hadfield Sells 16,853 Shares

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 16,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $76,681.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,719 shares in the company, valued at $458,271.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 1,370,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $836.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.59. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 427.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth $98,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

