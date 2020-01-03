Zipper (ZIP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $1.30 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, DigiFinex and IDCM. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035623 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000914 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

