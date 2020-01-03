Zippie (ZIPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $479,539.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. One Zippie token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. Zippie has a total market cap of $479,539.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zippie

Zippie was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

