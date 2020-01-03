ZMINE (ZMN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, ZMINE has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $214,013.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00334327 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013603 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003452 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010262 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

