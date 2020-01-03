ZMINE (ZMN) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $226,520.00 and approximately $157.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00332740 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013630 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003339 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014733 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009837 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

