ZrCoin Hits One Day Volume of $24,121.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $24,121.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00023369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.01430901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.